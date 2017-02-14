 Top
    St. Valentine's Day in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

    'Some people often buy flowers, it doesn't matter for them whether it is holiday or not'

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Some Azerbaijani youth celebrate February 14 - Valentine's Day.

    Journalists of Report News Agency visited several flowers and gift shops in the capital city and made a photo report.

    Sellers said that flowers and gift shops has enlivened during rcent days. One of the owners noted that number of buyers decreased this year compared to previous years.

    A person who sells flowers on road side every day said that there is no difference for them whether it is holiday or not: "We sell flowers every day, few or a lot".

    According to cosmetics shop, number of buyers increased in recent days: "However, number of purchasers decreased significantly compared with previous years. This is due to the crisis".

    Also, it was stated that customers mostly buy perfumes as gifts: "Prices are below 100 or higher than 200 AZN".

    Photo: Firi Salim 

