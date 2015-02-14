Tomb of Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev - PHOTOS

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was born in 1823 in a poor family of shoemaker in Baku. Mother Ummu Aliyeva died when he was 10 years old. At this age, the boy's father gives him to bricklayer for apprentice. At age 12, he already knew how to grind stones, and 15 - worked as a master and built houses. After some time, he was already known as a master builder and organizer.

Tagiyev was a major oil tycoon and owner of the mill, factory, known industrialist fishing, as well as influential ship owner. He had large forested areas in Guba and Yevlakh region, in Anzali and Rasht - plantations, houses and offices. In Moscow he had a 4-storey palace, and in Iran - caravanserai. On September 1, 1924 Tagiyev died. According to the will of the deceased, he is buried in Mardakan.

Tagiyev's daughter Sara Aliyeva died in 1991 and was buried near the grave of his father.

Tagiyev remained in the memory of the Azerbaijani people as a symbol of charity.

Report represents our readers photos of the graves of famous philanthropist and his daughter.