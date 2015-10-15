World-famous paintings in Baku Metro - PHOTOS

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, with the organizational support of CJSC Baku Metro, one more photo exhibition was opened in the framework of the 'Metro Gallery' project.

Report informs, the third exhibition was organized at the Narimanov metro station.

Paintings of the world-famous artists are presented at this exhibition.

The corner of each picture has a label with information. This event aims to create conditions for education of Baku residents and guests of the capital.

The exhibition will last until April 15, 2016. Here works of such famous artists as Hieronymus Bosch, Karl Bryullov, Vincent van Gogh, Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Edward Munch, Rembrandt, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and others are presented.