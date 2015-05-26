The island in 100 km of Baku - PHOTOS

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chilov island with the total area of 11.2 thousand square meters, is located 25 km from Absheron peninsula and 100 km from Baku. Report informs that a length of the island is 4.5 km while a width is 3.3 km. The highest place of the island is 8 km.

Chilov island consists of "old " and "new " settlements which received the status of the settlement in 1949. The comings and goings to the island is possible only by boat and helicopter. Approximately 1692 people live there.

The kindergarten, secondary school, a mosque, a water treatment department, 3 dormitories, a medical center, tea house and other public centers are located in the island where SOCAR's "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department is also situated.

122 pupils study and 23 teachers work at the secondary school No.131 named after the national hero Rasim Ibrahimov.

The kindergarten is designed for 50 kids however, 21 children go to the kindergarten now.

Dormitories have the conditions for living of 315 workers at the same time. Each dormitory consists of 35 rooms.