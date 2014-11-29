St Andrew's day celebrated in Baku

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parade of group of Scottish pipers in national dress was held in the Old City of Baku. The event organized by the Caledonian Society in Baku to celebrate St. Andrew's Day, Report informs. The parade of "The Vale of Atholl pipe and Drum Band" Scottish pipers group started with the sounds of folk music from the area adjacent to the Qosha Gala, then the musicians circuited through the Old City.

Procession of pipers ended at the Qiz Qalasi (Maiden's Tower).

Scots celebrates St. Andrew's Day on November 30. They believe St. Andrew the patron saint of Scotland and hold events in his honor in November of every year.