 Top
    Close photo mode

    St Andrew's day celebrated in Baku

    The parade of group of Scottish pipers was held in the Old City

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parade of group of Scottish pipers in national dress was held in the Old City of Baku. The event organized by the Caledonian Society in Baku  to celebrate  St. Andrew's Day, Report informs. The parade of  "The Vale of Atholl pipe and Drum Band" Scottish pipers group started with the sounds of folk music from the area adjacent to the Qosha Gala, then the musicians circuited through the Old City.

    Procession of pipers ended at the Qiz Qalasi (Maiden's Tower).

    Scots celebrates St. Andrew's  Day on November 30. They believe St. Andrew the patron saint of Scotland and  hold events in his honor in November of every year.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi