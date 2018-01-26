 Top
    Close photo mode

    Specified an area of houses and the number of registered persons in Bayil landslide zone - PHOTO REPORT

    Evacuation of people completed© Report

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The houses located in the Bayil landslide zone are examined by the "Azerinshaat" Design Institute of the  Construction Safety Supervision Agency under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    Report informs, at present, the addresses and numbers of houses in the area are being specified. Relevant works have been completed for 30 houses.

    In addition, number of rooms and identity of permanent residents are being determined.

    According to the "Azerinshaat" Design Institute, registration of nearly 250 houses in the area of sliding which considered dangerous will be completed within a few days.

    Notably, evacuation of people from the area has been completed, however, belongings still remain in most of the houses. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi