Specified an area of houses and the number of registered persons in Bayil landslide zone - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The houses located in the Bayil landslide zone are examined by the "Azerinshaat" Design Institute of the Construction Safety Supervision Agency under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Report informs, at present, the addresses and numbers of houses in the area are being specified. Relevant works have been completed for 30 houses.

In addition, number of rooms and identity of permanent residents are being determined.

According to the "Azerinshaat" Design Institute, registration of nearly 250 houses in the area of sliding which considered dangerous will be completed within a few days.

Notably, evacuation of people from the area has been completed, however, belongings still remain in most of the houses.