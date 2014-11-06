Shoemaker: "I hope this occupation will not be forgotten" - VIDEO

 Top
    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rahim Aliyev works as a shoemaker for 15 years. He learned this occupation from his uncle. R.Aliyev told Report that shoemaking is passed from generation to generation in their families. 35-year-old Rahim is the youngest shoemaker in the family. He is trying to teach the children this profession. "Shoemaking is one of the oldest professions in Azerbaijan. I try to pass it to future generation. It is difficult but very interesting profession."

