Savior of books - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The significance of a human is measured by the books he/she read ... The books, which are an important material and spiritual values and the habit of constant reading is one of the important factors. I consider it's my duty to collect and store the books."

About this Khan Rasuloglu says to Report. According to him, since the Soviet times there are very many books, including many valuable ones: "I collect and store them for the readers, and I think this is my duty."

"Recently occurred new technological opportunities, computers, telephones and other technology supplanted the books that have moved into the background. People have new interests. So, right now there is a need to protect the books and promote reading", added Khan Rasuloglu.

H.Rasuloglu says, he offers the books to readers for temporary use to a very low price: "The main goal is to increase people's interest in books and reading. I give the book, even to those who are unable to pay for use".