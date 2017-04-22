Regional project with largest investment: Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park - PHOTO REPORT

© Report.az

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) with overall territory of 466.37 ha is the gigantic regional project in 32.5 km of Baku city.

Report informs, according to SCIP master plan, projected industrial zone will occupy 192-ha territory.

The enterprises for production of agrarian and medical chemistry, household chemistry, construction chemistry, electronics and automotive chemistry products, polymer and industrial machinery will be located here.

The park’s social facilities zone across 21-ha territory will embody 16-storey Administrative building for Park Residents, Exhibition and Conference Complex, Professional Training Center, Laboratory, Workshops, Kids Care Center, Indoor and Outdoor Sport pitches, Health Center, Dormitory Complex, as well other facilities to serve residents and employees.

At present, the SCIP has 10 residents and total amount of investments equals to $ 1.2 bln. This is reckoned a largest investment in the region.

According to official report, some works of second stage of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park have been implemented. Demolishing works on 27-ha territory already completed and laying of underground infrastructure is underway.

Notably, Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park was established by the decree No. 548 dated December 21, 2011 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev..