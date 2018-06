Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kandovan is a village situated between Tabriz and Osku cities of Islamic Republic of Iran. Tourists are interested in this village. It is famous for its people living in rocky place. The buildings in which inhabitants live, are approximately 700 years old. And it always attracts tourists' attention. In addition, there are natural mineral springs. The majority of residents are the south Azerbaijanis.