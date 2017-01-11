Old City - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The most ancient part of Baku, Icherisheher (Old City) is always in the center of attention.

Over 1300 families live in the area, covering 22 hectares of the capital.

Every day, a lot of local people as well as tourists visit here to see unique architectural style of Icherisheher, walk in winding streets, blind alleys and turnings.

Icherisheher reserve includes well-known architectural monuments - alongside with Maiden Tower and Palace of Shirvanshahs, tens of historical and architectural monuments - mosques, caravanserais, baths, residential houses - located in the area of the reserve. Also, several museums, embassies, hotels, shopping facilities, cafes and restaurants operate here.

Report presents a photo report taken in Icherisheher.