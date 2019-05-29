New chaltyk sowing technologies applied in Azerbaijan for the first time

Azerbaijan started sowing chaltyk (rice seedlings).

According to Report's southern center, because chaltyk is grown on specially prepared lands, it requires a lot of work and staying knee-deep in water or mud, which is why it created big problems for human health.

With the introduction of new technologies in the agricultural sector of the country, interest in chaltyk has increased.

Over the past three years, private farms and new enterprises with wide opportunities have been created in Lankaran in this area. Now is the time to sow chaltyk.

According to agronomist Farman Abdullayev, the preparation for sowing was completed on the fields plowed in the autumn-winter period: "From April, specially selected seeds germinated in greenhouse conditions and were transplanted into beds. Sprouts aged for 10-12 days in greenhouse conditions, are then transplanted into the ground under the open sky, which ensures the adaptation of the sprouts to the environment. Then they are transported to the sown areas and planted into the ground with the help of technology. "

According to him, three varieties - Hashimi, Sadri and Apolo - are now grown on a farm with a cultivated area of up to 160 hectares: "Productivity is 45-75 centners per hectare. Chaltyk is packaged in 1, 2, 5, 25 kilogram packages and delivered to the market. In the order of wholesale, "Lankaran rice" is offered depending on the variety for 1.80 manat per kilogram."

Abdullayev said that for wider development of the cultivation of chaltyk it is necessary to create separate seed farms. Otherwise, the resulting varieties will lose their characteristics and performance over time.