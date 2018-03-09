"Nagshi-Jahan" - Ornament of the World - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The administrative center of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - the modern city of Nakhchivan is located on the ruins of ancient and medieval cities. Some sources note that the city was laid in 1539 BC, and some argue that in 1500 BC.

Report News Agency's correspondents have visited Nakhchivan, joining ancient and modernity together and prepared a photo report from the administrative center.

Taxi drivers in Nakhchivan

When we arrived in Nakhchivan, taxi drivers drew our attention at the airport. They were uniform and all taxi cars were of the same color. Departure from airport to city is 6 AZN, it's a stable price. By the way, the streets of the city were surprisingly clean.

Momine Khatun Mausoleum

The Mausoleum is masterpiece of Azerbaijani architect Ajami Nakhchivani and one of the most valuable monuments of the architectural school Nakhchivan-Maragha. The monument is located in the historical center of Nakhchivan city. The Mausoleum of Momine Khatun is the only monument saved from that period.

"Nakhchivangala"

“Nakhchivangala” History and Architecture Museum Complex, which was a fortress by the middle of the XVII century wrecked as a result of the war. In 2010, the restoration of Nakhchivangala began, reconstruction works were carried out in the historical area, the previous appearance of the castle was restored.

Mausoleum of Huseyn Javid

After watching the city from the castle, we decided to visit the Mausoleum of Huseyn Javid. The tower from the castle is about 20 minutes walk. The complex was built on the personal initiative of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. The graves of Huseyn Javid's wife Mishkinaz khanum and son Ertughrul are in the mausoleum. Both graves were moved here in 1996 when the tomb was being built.

Photo: Firi Salim