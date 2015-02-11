Memory of centuries - Great Mardakan Tower - PHOTOS

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Four-cornered Mardakan Tower is one of the ancient monuments in Mardakan settlement of Baku. The Four-cornered Tower was built in the middle of the 12th century by the son of III Great Manuchohr, I Akhsitan. It was erected in honor of I Akhsitan's great victory over the enemy. The tower was used as a shelter and a guard station.

The empty wells in the yard were used to store food. While entering the castle, one can see 25 meters well-water. The height of tower is 22 meters, thickness is 2.10 meters from below to above and 1.60 meters from above to below. The internal yard is 28x25. The tower is divided into 5 tiers inside.