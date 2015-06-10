​Media Village of the I European Games is ready for use - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Media Village of the I European Games is ready for use in Baku.

Today the village opened its doors to journalists. Here are all the necessary conditions for journalists.

More than 630 local and 800 international media representatives have been registered. media representatives from 50 countries including Russia, Turkey, Great Britain, France, Germany, have registered for the Baku-2015 coverage.

Report presents photo report made from Media village.