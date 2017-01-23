 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media tour observes exam process in ASOIU and UFAZ - PHOTO REPORT

    Observers told the process is managed objectively

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State of Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) and France-Azerbaijan University (UFAZ) arranged media tour to observe autumn semester exam session.

    Report informs, lawmakers, non-governmental organizations, journalists observed exam process in auditoriums through media tour.

    It was noted that both universities provided necessary circumstances to ensure transparent and impartial exam management. At the same time, operative staff has been established to investigate possible negative cases in exam process and to take prompt measures.

    UFAZ director Vazeh Asgarov informed attendants on the education institution.

    Observation Council held meeting after media tour and marked objectiveness of the process. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi