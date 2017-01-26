 Top
    Liberated Jojug Marjanli village clearing of mines - PHOTO REPORT

    Cleaning, security and intelligence services launched in area

    Jabrayil. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Jojug Marjanli village in Chakhirli administrative territorial unit of Jabrayil district was liberated during four-day battles in April 2016. 

    After issuance of the order by President Ilham Aliyev "On measures on the restoration of liberated Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district", employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) launched cleaning, security and intelligence services in the area. Territory of the village is clearing of mines and unexploded ordnance. 

    Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency presents a photo report from Jojug Marjanli village. 

