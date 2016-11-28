Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem: Yad Vashem - PHOTO REPORT

Jerusalem-Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Probably everyone knows the history of the II World War and all that happened during these six years of chaos. Certainly, everyone has heard about the Holocaust - one of the most heinous crimes against humanity.

Experts estimate that over the years of the Holocaust 6 million Jews were killed throughout Europe. They were herded into concentration camps, where they were subjected to indescribable torture. And, most of all Jews killed not in Germany but in Poland. So, before the II World War 3,325,000 Jews lived in this country, there were only 325 thousand after the war. In some other countries, such as Turkey, Albania, Switzerland, the Jewish community not suffered. The museum "Yad Vashem" is Israel's national memorial to the Holocaust and Heroism is the reminder of all these crimes, located on the highest point in Jerusalem.

Before entering the museum itself, which spreads on the territory of 18 hectares, visitors have to go through the Garden of the Righteous.Trees planted in this garden, in honor of those who have made special efforts to protect the Jews from pogroms. There is also a tree of German industrialist Oscar Schindler (film Schindler's List).

This man, under the pretext of need for workers in his enterprise has helped to save more than thousand people from death.

Once in the museum itself, the visitor passes through a variety of rooms, which displays photos, videos of items belonging to the Murdered Jews.

But a special impression makes a Hall of Memory, which displays photos and names of people who helped Jews to escape. There is still a lot of empty shelves in hall, because to this day, historians and researchers continue to identify their names. By the way, there are also representatives of peoples far from Europe who helped Jews during the II World War. For example, the Japanese consul in Vilnius helped hundreds of Jews escape to Japan and ride out the difficult times. There are names of Azerbaijanis in the Hall of Memory lists, which tells about people who helped Jews to escape.

The complex also has an eternal flame burning in memory of all those who died in the concentration camps.

The museum "Yad Vashem" today is the ''must to visit" for the official delegations coming to Israel. In general, the memorial is visited by over one million people annually.