Hard times for Azerbaijani family in Georgia: narrow living space, out-of-school children - PHOTO REPORT

Tbilisi. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Six-member Azerbaijani family emigrated from Azerbaijan to Georgia eight years ago faces serious difficulties and problems.

Georgian bureau correspondent of Report News Agency has visited family residing in Sadguli Veli village of Gardabani district.

The family lives in hard conditions renting 12-squaremeter room with only one bed and without even table in distant village. Two members of the family – 14-year-old Aydaniz Badirov and 13-year-old Gulaysha Badirova are engaged in freestyle wrestling.

Head of family Eldaniz Badirov told Report that they are Azerbaijan citizens and used to live in Gazakh district until 2009. Two of children were born in Azerbaijan, other two – in Georgia: “We came to Batumi for work after suggestion of my friend. I was able to feed my family working there for some time. Then I brought my family to Georgia”.

Losing his work in Batumi, Eldaniz went to Turkey. Then he returned to Georgia. At present he rents 12-squaremeter room without any living conditions in Sadguli Veli village. He pays monthly 100 laris for this room. He earns 350-400 laris (approximately 150 US dollars) as worker in the village. His wife Sima is epileptic. The government doesn’t provide any support.

Children of the family don’t go to school. They fluently speak both Georgian and Azerbaijani languages.

E.Badalov told that he was once a wrestler himself, but later left the sport. He enrolled his son Aytakin in wrestling section at age 6, as soon as he realized his enthusiasm for sport.

Despite his hard living conditions, he doesn’t want to return to Azerbaijan because of his child’s interest in sport. His son Aydaniz is satisfied with his Georgian coaches and wants to practice sport in Georgia.

Aydaniz Badirov won 17 championships among children in Georgia (Georgian championship among children is held 4 times a year). Aydaniz also won four medals in zonal and other tournaments in Azerbaijan.

Aydaniz Badalov told that he had interest in sports from early childhood. He dreams to become World and European champion and raise Azerbaijan flag high. His biggest dream is to open his own wrestling section.

Second girl child of the family, 13-year-old Gulaysha Badirova also loves sport and won third place among peers in Georgian championship.

G.Badirova also told she is very keen on sport. She wishes to save money and treat her ill mother.

Coach Vaso Kotorashvili told in his interview to Report: “Aydaniz has big and bright future. He differs from others with his durability, agility and skills. This difference made him 17-times champion. His sister also wrestles. She also has a good future. But they have difficulty to come to trainings. They live far from Tbilisi. Sport facility is located on western part of Tbilisi. I would like them to move to Tbilisi and practice sport more intensively”.

Azerbaijanis reacted first to various information on the family. Some people from Georgian sport community also visited family to see their living conditions.

There are many Azerbaijanis, who want to help the family.

Tbilisi residents Telman Asanov, Elshad Sharifov, Rasul Bayramov, Natig Ojagov, head of Georgian Active Women Association Gultakin Mustafayeva regularly provide aid to the family. These persons brought their next aid to the family on January 16.

E.Sharifov told that this is not a one-time aid. They aim to contribute to solution of problems of Azerbaijani sportsman through regular support.

Aydaniz told that member of Georgian parliament Savalan Mirzayev also met with him and promised to support him.