'Half Truths' group exhbition starts - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Half Truths' group exhbition kicks off in Baku. The show includes the works of Vusala Agaraziyeva, Erkin Alekperli, Orkhan Garayev and Zernishan Yusif.

Report informs, the show concentrates on the workings of the modern world and investigates how the material obsessions of contemporaneity affect spirituality and morality.

Vusala Agaraziyeva attempts to raise awareness around the increasing materiality of the modern world, where the chase for things is so intense, higher values are left aside.

Zernishan Yusif concentrates on the concept of money and subverts the significance that is attached to it.

Orkhan Garayev muses on the rationality of today that does not leave a place for dreaming and soul-searching.

Erkin Alekperli creates a metaphor of a tumultuous world that the artist compares to a tornado.

ARTIM Project Space is directed at young Azerbaijani artists with an intention to support and encourage emergent talent to grow. The programme has a designated exhibition space in Icheri Sheher that was conceived as a platform for experimenting and professionally showcasing art. The artists are selected through an open call which YARAT announces at the end of each year.