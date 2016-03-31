Gusar resident made a helicopter - PHOTO

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Gusar resident made a helicopter.
Report informs, the resident Mirzakhan Imamguliyev made a helicopter, which has been worked on for 6 years.
M.Imamguliyev said, various spare parts of 15 cars used to make the helicopter: 'I used engine of Ukrainian production Zaparozhets for this helicopter. But as its power was less, I changed it to VAZ 2103 engine'.
Saying that making helicopter was his childhood dream, M.Imamguliyev stated 95% of the works have been completed. He added the helicopter will be ready for operation in September.
Notably, over 3000 funds have been spent up to date for making the helicopter.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author
