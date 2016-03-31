 Top
    Gusar resident made a helicopter - PHOTO

    The device will be ready for operation in September

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Gusar resident made a helicopter.

    Report informs, the resident Mirzakhan Imamguliyev made a helicopter, which has been worked on for 6 years.

    M.Imamguliyev said, various spare parts of 15 cars used to make the helicopter: 'I used engine of Ukrainian production Zaparozhets for this helicopter. But as its power was less, I changed it to VAZ 2103 engine'.

    Saying that making helicopter was his childhood dream, M.Imamguliyev stated 95% of the works have been completed. He added the helicopter will be ready for operation in September.

    Notably, over 3000 funds have been spent up to date for making the helicopter. 

