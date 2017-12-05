Golden Fall in Lankaran - PHOTO REPORT

Lankaran. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Lankaran district of Azerbaijan has rich vegetation. There are greenery, not included in the natural forest and forest fund. Relict and endemic plants mostly grow here.

Most of Lankaran's forest cover, which is famous for its rich flora and fauna, includes the trees and bushes entered into the Red Book.

Lankaran distinguishes with its charming beauty and mysterious nature in all seasons. Autumn makes this beauty more colorful. Therefore, autumn is called Golden Fall in Lankaran.