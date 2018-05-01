Formula 1: behind the scenes - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held past week in Baku, the country has been on the agenda of the world mass media within three days.

Report presents a photo report reflecting the moments behind the scenes of race.

Notably, Mercedes team pilot Lewis Hamilton, won Azerbaijan Grand Prix. British pilot had the best score of 1 hour, 43 minutes and 44 seconds. Ferrari pilot Kimi Raikkonen, the second, and Sergio Perez, the Force India pilot, took the third place.

Mercedes-Benz pilot Nico Rosberg won the European Grand Prix "Formula 1" in Baku in 2016. Last year, the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan ended with the victory of Australian racing driver of Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo.