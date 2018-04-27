Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix start free rides

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ It have been started free rides on Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Report informs, the first Mercedes-Benz pilot, Walter Bottas, was the best in first free-ride. The Finnish pilot ahead of his rivals for 44 hours 42 seconds.

The second free-ride will take place today from 17:00 to 18:30. The third free-ride will be on April 28 at 14:00 - 15:00, and sequencing tour will be from 17:00 to 18:00.

Notably, the main race in Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will be held on April 29 at 16:10.