© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/11abead87ee3ef5308f1b168f1643201/3c0093e9-c268-49dd-80ae-f85dd4ba383f_292.jpg

Eid prayer was performed in Taza Pir and other mosques of Azerbaijan due to the end of Ramadan.

Report informs that Eid prayer in Taza Pir mosque was led by head of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

Report presents a photo report from Taza Pir Mosque.