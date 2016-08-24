 Top
    Earthquake in Italy - PHOTO - VIDEO

    The death toll at the moment has risen to 14 people

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake followed by a series of aftershocks has rocked Italian city of Amatrice.

    Report informs, Mayor Sergio Pirozzi, speaking on television, said buildings have been seriously damaged, there may be people under the rubble of buildings, perhaps, the bridge suffered.

    The death toll at the moment has risen to 14 people.

    According to preliminary data, at least six people were killed in the city of Accumoli and two others in Arquata del Tronto and five in Amatrice.

    In addition, a child lost in Pescara del Tronto.

