Craftsmanship corner in Azerbaijan: Demirchi town - PHOTO - VIDEO

Shamakhi. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ We decided to visit the bank of the River Pirsaatchay, the foot of the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range to see a town named Demirchi. The village is one of the oldest in Shamakhi district. Previously, it was called Guneychay, however, then changed to Demirchi since the art of blacksmiths is widespread.

The town is located on the edge of the ancient Silk Road and there were several caravanseras in the town. Ancient buildings and many monuments of local importance in Demirchi village were destroyed during the Soviet era. The rural population has its own traditions and culture. Number of measures have been taken for the village's restoration and to preserve its historical picture. First of all, a mosque in the village was restored. Demirchi mosque was built in 755. In addition to being one of the oldest religious centers of Azerbaijan, the mosque also was a place of worship among local population. Works carried out in Demirchi village covered various directions and were of a complex nature.

It also includes activity of ABAD public juridical person, which envisages establishment of family business and sale of products from this business and was created under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Tourists are also offered souvenirs, handicrafts as well ready-made products cover all regions. Interesting entertainment and leisure places were organized for tourists in the village.

A fair of exhibits of the Shamakhi History and Ethnography Museum was also opened in the town. These exhibits will give tourists a broad idea of Shamakhi's ancient history.

Thus, conditions created in tourism infrastructure of Demirchi town once more prove that establishment of a perfect infrastructure for tourist routes and modern facilities for tourists in different regions of Azerbaijan in a short period of time already yielding fruit. It opens wide opportunities to present ancient and rich culture of Azerbaijan, diversity of national cuisine, hospitality of the people to tourists.