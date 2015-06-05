"Chocolate Miracle" board dedicated to European Games presented

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of chocolate board dedicated to "Baku 2015" the first European Games was held in the framework of the "Nikolya" Chocolate Museum's demonstration, at Museum Center.

Report informs, the works of "Nikolya" Chocolate Museum were displayed in more than 40 countries around the world and its exhibition has already been organized in Baku on this occasion. Since the first week of the exhibition, more than 10 000 people watched the chocolate miracles.

3D drawing board with the total weight of 200 kg and width more than 3 meters, made of chocolate which is unique in the world was displayed in the exhibition where Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfaz Garayev and the chief executive director of "Baku 2015" European Games Committee (BEGOC) Simon Clegg, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta, vice-president of ANAS Issa Habibbayli, an author Nikolai Popov and others attended the event.