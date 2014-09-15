Catherine's "Hunting Mansion" in Turkey

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nicholas II, emperor of Russia, had a hunting mansion built in Sarikamish district of Kars in Turkey for his wife Catherine. The date of a mansion is not known. The mansion which was built with solid wooden trees and without any nails has two structures. Its base is concrete and in order to heat inside in winter months, the mansion was provided with stoves made in Russian style. It was used as hospitals and accommodation in different times. The building known as Catherine's mansion among the people was considered to be built not for Nicholas's wife but as recovery centre for his son. Since the family used this house for hunting in summer and winter, it's called "Hunting Mansion".