 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bride and groom cast ballots on their wedding day in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

    Today is also bride's birthday© Report

    Qakh. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Bride and groom cast vote on wedding day in Qakh district of Azerbaijan.

    The north-west bureau of Report News Agency informs, voters registered at polling station No 2 of Qakh Election Constituency No 112 - the residents Elgun Aydinov and Saadat Mevludzade went to the polling station before their wedding ceremony.

    According to the couple, they chose this day to make their wedding even more memorable. Today is also Saadat Mevludzade's birthday.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi