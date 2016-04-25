Bedouins - nomads of desert - PHOTO

Sharm el-Sheikh. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ It is hard to believe that in the desert where there is nothing but sand, it is possible to live a long time.However, there are people who, in defiance of nature, for thousands of years consider desert as home - a Bedouin - people like restless souls wandering from one oasis to another, and know the value of what they own.

Report presents readers photo report about Bedouins living in Egypt.

Bedouin in Arabic means "nomad of the desert." Despite the fact that life in the modern world is scheduled sometimes in seconds, not much has changed in the traditions of the Bedouins in all that time.Bedouins as before live in small clans under the open sky, led by Sheikh - the richest and most esteemed person in the family. House of Bedouin is an open space, where each member has his own area.In the midst of this kind of home fireplace made that burns all night to warm its inhabitants from the cold desert nights.In a Bedouin family, one can not ask about the spouse, and have even more to look at - it is considered disrespectful to the owner of the hearth.

The Bedouin family before had no less than three children, but modern life, yet not spared this people.

Today, the number of large families among the Bedouin population is getting smaller. However, despite this fact and the increasing sedentary life among the Bedouin population, their number is not decreasing.Today, there are up to 21 mln Bedouins in the world. Most of them in Sudan, Algeria, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.There are also Bedouins in Israel.

Today, Bedouins try not to separate themselves from the people around them, but this is impossible.

Tourists from different countries are very interested in their way of life, to which the Bedouins quickly adapted.Do not be surprised if you see a Bedouin fluent in Russian, English, French, Spanish, and even Chinese.

Adventurous Bedouins run mini business by demonstrating their culture, their way of life and cooking.

By the way, communication between the clans is very interesting among Bedouins.If someone wants to convey something, he simply stand facing to the mountain range and shout loudly and clearly his message. Echo will spread the message to many kilometers.

Bedouin Kitchen menu is not rich, and it is natural in desert with only date palms. It consists mainly of fresh tortillas, falafel (chickpea balls) and mint tea which is very refreshing in the hot desert days.

In general, Bedouins are very friendly and hospitable people, because it is rarity to see the guest in the desert.Respect their way of life and tradition, and you will become a good friend of the Bedouin.