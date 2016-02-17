 Top
    Baku shrouded in heavy fog - PHOTO

    Foggy weather will continue until end of the day

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy fog is observed in Baku.

    Report was told by Deputy Director of Hydrometeorological Prognosis Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova, reason of the fog is prevailing south wind in the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The ministry's official said that the public was informed in advance regarding heavy fog: 'Foggy weather will continue until end of the day. Sometimes thin weather will be observed in Baku in the daytime.'

