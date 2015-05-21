Baku hosts XXI WorldFood Azerbaijan Exhibition 2015 - PHOTOSESSION

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today World Food Azerbaijan-2015 exhibition opened in Baku.

Each year, leading manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of food products on both the Azerbaijan and international markets exhibit. This year the exhibition will feature 250 companies from Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, France, the Czech Republic, the Australian State of Victoria and many other countries. Australia, Argentina, Belarus, and Lithuania will present national stands, organised with support and coordination from professional associations. The exhibition will offer fish, meat, poultry, canned food, dairy products, groceries, confectionary, refrigeration systems, a range of drinks, baking and packaging equipment and much more. Visitors can attend presentations, master classes andget a number of interesting offers from the best manufacturers of food industry equipment.

The Ministry of Agriculture supports the XXI WorldFood Azerbaijan- 2015.

Report presents photo report from the exhibition.