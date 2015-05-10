Baku hosts grandiose Flower festival - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 10, Azerbaijani whole people celebrates the Flower Day dedicated to the 92nd birthday anniversary of the savior of Azerbaijani people, nationwide leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

Baku hosts Flower Festival today, which organized in front of the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, famiily members attended the grandiouse festival.

These places of recreation popular with residents and visitors of Baku seem to have been turned into a wonderful flower garden. The whole area has been decorated with interesting compositions – floral carpets with beautiful designs, pictures of flowers, plants and leaves, figures of birds and fairy tale characters made up of the flowers of various colors. All of these are filled with artistic expression, demonstrate the endless possibilities of beauty and awaken a good mood in everyone. Among them, also we can see the map of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Maiden Tower, which is a symbol of the capital and a composition made also from flowers symbolizing Baku hosts I European Games in 2015.

Report presents photo report from the grandiose Flower Festival.