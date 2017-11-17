Azerbaijani young inventor contrives special device for visually impaired - VIDEO

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani young inventor Rashid Aliyev has contrived a special device for the visually impaired.

Sharing his views on invention, he told Report that the device is called Brail teach.

According to Aliyev, the mentioned device is intended to learn brail alphabet and several languages are also available: "Brail teach has 8 interactive games and they operate in two modes - letters and figures. This method allows you to constantly update the studied information".

He said that he owns copyright to the device's some components and software: "Taking into account financial aspect, it is not effective to apply for patent. But negotiations on mass production are going on. There are some companies, individuals who want to join this business. This is the last prototype and is expected to be produced later".

The inventor noted that predicted sale price of Brail teach will be $ 50-60, and this device to be distributed free of charge in Azerbaijan: "There are about 300 school-aged visually impaired children in Azerbaijan. But when targeted, there are about 2,000 visually impaired people in all target groups in Azerbaijan. This figure made 35 mln worldwide in 2013, which will rise to 75 mln by 2020. This year their number reached 45 mln people. At present, 300 million potential users of the device may be in the world".