Azerbaijani people commemorate victims of Khojaly genocide - PHOTOS

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Ana Harayı' (Mother's Cry) monument, which has been built to the memory of Khojaly genocide victims, is being visited in Baku.

Report informs, the monument is being visited by intellectuals, members of the public, students as well as by ordinary citizens, they lay flowers at the monument, read prayers to the victims of the tragedy.

The Khojaly genocide is one of the most terrible and tragic pages of Azerbaijan history. Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev said in his speech addressed to the nation of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Khojaly genocide: "This merciless and cruel genocide was the most dreadful mass terror act in the history of humankind."

Armenian millitary forces commited genocide in the town of Khojaly with the population of 7 thousand people on Februrary 26 1992. There were 3 thousand people in the town at the time of Armenian millitary forces' attack. As most part of the population had to leave town during 4 months blockade. 613 people were killed, 1000 peaceful people of different age became invalid during Khojaly genocide. 106 women, 63 children, 70 old men were killed. 8 families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parents, while 25 both of them. 1275 peace residents were taken hostages, the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

All these were commited by Armeninan militaries with special mercilessness and inconceivable barbarism.