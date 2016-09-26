 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan launches a referendum today - PHOTO REPORT

    Report News Agency presents a photo report from the voting process

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan today holds a popular vote (referendum) in order to make amendments the Constitution of the Republic.

    The voting process, which began at 08:00 am will end at 19:00 Baku time.

    Report presents a photo report from the voting process at two polling stations in Baku - 4th polling station of the 29th district of Sabail constituency and 23rd polling station of the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail District constituency.

    In total, the voting process will be monitored today by more than 53,000 observers.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi