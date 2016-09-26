Azerbaijan launches a referendum today - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan today holds a popular vote (referendum) in order to make amendments the Constitution of the Republic.

The voting process, which began at 08:00 am will end at 19:00 Baku time.

Report presents a photo report from the voting process at two polling stations in Baku - 4th polling station of the 29th district of Sabail constituency and 23rd polling station of the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail District constituency.

In total, the voting process will be monitored today by more than 53,000 observers.