    ​Azerbaijan is a sample of multiculturalism and religious tolerance - VIDEO

    2016 declared the Year of Multiculturalism

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Multicultural values in Azerbaijan have an ancient history.

    Multi-religious, ethnic and cultural diversity in the country, where people of different faiths peacefully coexist are the benefits of the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism. Announcement of 2016 the Year of Multiculturalism once again confirms that it is a policy and a way of life of the state, as was said by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report News Agency presents video footage on the model of religious tolerance in Azerbaijan.

