Awarded serviceman: 'We destroyed enemy by counter-attack' - VIDEO

Fuzuli. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'If the command to be given, we are ready to liberate our lands'.

Report was told by Zulfu Rzayev, serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who fought on the frontline, said.

Z.Rzayev, who showed courage in the prevention of Armenian provocations on the frontline in early April and awarded 'For bravery' medal, stressed that Azerbaijani army stroke a crushing blow to the enemy by preventing Armenians sudden attack: 'By counter-attack, we have destroyed both techniques and manpower of the enemy. All servicemen, who took part in fights in early April, are heroes'.