Autumn has come to Quba district ahead of time – PHOTO REPORT

Leaves have already begun to fall off trees and shrubs in Quba district of Azerbaijan.

Northern bureau of Report informs, the arrival of early autumn is already felt in the mountainous and foothill territories.

This year, the weather conditions in the northern region accelerated the harvest of blackberries, cornel and other berries and fruits characteristic of this area. The leaves of trees and shrubs in the mountainous and foothill territories of the region began to turn yellow.

On the flip side, signs of early autumn created an atmosphere of enchanting beauty of the region's nature.