ADEX 2016 in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of modern weaponry and technology - the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX 2016, has been held at Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, attending the exhibition Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov said that important steps have been taking to strengthen the country's defense power: "Today's event is a good example of it. Today, the Azerbaijani army is one of the strongest armies in the region. This year, 260 products are being exhibited. For the first time, anti-mine thunderstorm armoured vehicle and other equipment are being demonstrated. Works are underway on the development of 125 new products. 250 companies from 45 countries are taking part here. Also, 25 official delegations from 20 countries are attending the event".

Addressing the event, First Deputy PM Yagub Eyyubov read out President's congratulatory message to the attendees.

The domestic defence industry will be represented by a national pavilion of Azerbaijan, where the enterprises of the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan will demonstrate different kinds of defence products and special-purpose weapons and ammunition.

Notably, the initiator and organizer of the exhibition is the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan Republic. The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Caspian Event Organisers (CEO) is among the organizers of the ADEX exhibition.