Ziyafat Asgarov: Milli Majlis ready to support National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The world is in danger. Every country faces threats. We should increase level of education to eliminate them".

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ziyafat Asgarov said at the event was held in Milli Majlis enitled "The role of Parliament in achieving sustainable development goals".

Asgarov said that if these problems are not eliminated, terrorism and other undesirable events may also occur: "Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan is ready to support the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development".