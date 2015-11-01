 Top
    Voting being held in frontline military units - PHOTOS

    Polling station #3 is situated on constituency No. 95 in military units of Tartar

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Elections are held in Tartar Constituency No. 95 at polling station #3 on the frontline military units.

    Report informs, international and local observers are monitoring the voting. Web cameras have been installed at 8 polling stations.

    The chairman of the electoral constituency No. 95 of Tartar Humbat Mehtiyev informed Report, that there were no violations during the voting process registered.

    Earlier, 95 candidates have been registered in the constituency 6. There are 41 polling stations in the constituency.

