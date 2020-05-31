Top

Turkish citizens can stay in Azerbaijan for 90 days without visa

Turkish citizens can stay in Azerbaijan for 90 days without visa

Azerbaijan has increased visa requirements to 90 days for Turkish citizens wishing to visit Azerbaijan. Report informs that citing the draft law on ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on mutual visa exemption.

The amendment abolishes the visa requirement for Turkish people, who hold a valid and ordinary passport for up to 90 days.

This period is 30 days in the current legislation.

The bill was adopted at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis on May 31.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!