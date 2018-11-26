Turkey hosts Azerbaijani week

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Musa Gasimli, deputy of Milli Mejlis, has left for Ankara today to attend Azerbaijani week in Turkey.

Report informs citing the press service of Milli Majlis that the event was organized by the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan (SAM) and Strategic Research Center of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Within the framework of the Azerbaijani week, the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev will be visited in Ankara, as well as meetings wil be held in the Turkish Presidential Administration and Foreign Ministry.

Musa Gasimli will deliver a report on Azerbaijan-Turkey relations at the event to be attended by scientists, politicians and diplomats at the Center for Strategic Studies and participate in the meetings.

The visit will end on November 29.