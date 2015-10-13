​The CEC reveals the number of registered observers

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ 22 606 people to participate in the parliamentary elections of November 1, 2015, as observers.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said today.

He noted that 167 observers had been registered at the CEC. The district election commissions registered 22,606 observers, "138 observers from 20 countries of the world are to arrive in Azerbaijan."

To date, the CEC examined 64 complaints, 15 of them were satisfied.

The candidacy of 1246 people registered to date.