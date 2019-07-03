 Top

State fee for issuing a note for visa issuance canceled

State fee for issuing a note for visa issuance canceled

The state fee for issuing a note for the issuance of visas to embassies and consulates of foreign countries is abolished in Azerbaijan. Report informs that the Law on State Duty is being amended in this regard.

At present, the fee constitutes AZN 4.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi