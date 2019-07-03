State fee for issuing a note for visa issuance canceled

The state fee for issuing a note for the issuance of visas to embassies and consulates of foreign countries is abolished in Azerbaijan. Report informs that the Law on State Duty is being amended in this regard.
At present, the fee constitutes AZN 4.
İlkin PirəliNews Author