​Speaker: President’s use of facemask is exemplary

President Ilham Aliyev’s use of a medical mask during his recent visit to Tartar district is worthy of imitation. Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said at a plenary session on Friday.

The country is taking all necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus nationwide, she stressed.

The government has chosen to impose a weekend curfew in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region, to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Activities in all areas of service, as well as the movement of transport (except for special-purpose cars, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and service automobiles of organizations authorized to operate) in four cities and Absheron region, will be restricted from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 am on June 8.

Citizens will be prohibited from leaving their places of residence on the date mentioned above, except the cases of imminent danger to their life and health and an urgent need for medical care and participation in the funeral of close relatives.