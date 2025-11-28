Six issues included on agenda of Azerbaijani parliament's next plenary meeting
Milli Majlis
- 28 November, 2025
- 18:54
The agenda of the upcoming plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis"s autumn session, which will take place on December 2–3, has been announced.
According to Report, six issues are included on the meeting"s agenda.
In particular, MPs will discuss in the second reading the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026, the budgets of the Social Protection Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2026, as well as the establishment of the subsistence minimum and the need criterion for 2026.
